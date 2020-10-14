Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

