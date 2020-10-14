Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

