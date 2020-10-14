Old North State Trust LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

