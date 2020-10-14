Old North State Trust LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 67.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 863,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after buying an additional 177,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

