Old North State Trust LLC Invests $53,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

