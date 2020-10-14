Old North State Trust LLC Invests $56,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 207.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

