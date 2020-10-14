Old North State Trust LLC Invests $65,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

