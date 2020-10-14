Old North State Trust LLC Invests $70,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

