Old North State Trust LLC Invests $77,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.