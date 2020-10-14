Old North State Trust LLC Invests $81,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $432.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $440.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.