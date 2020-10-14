Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

