Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

