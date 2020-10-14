Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

