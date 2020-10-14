Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 720,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eaton by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 584,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.24.

ETN stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.