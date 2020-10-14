Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

