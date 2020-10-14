Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

