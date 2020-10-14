Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NYSE:PNC opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

