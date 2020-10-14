Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $20,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

