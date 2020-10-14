Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

