Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 119.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 5,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 303,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.