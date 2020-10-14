Old North State Trust LLC Sells 10,413 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.