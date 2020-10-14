Old North State Trust LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

