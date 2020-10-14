Old North State Trust LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

