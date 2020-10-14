Old North State Trust LLC Takes $80,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

