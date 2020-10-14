Old North State Trust LLC Takes $81,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.92.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $646.29.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
