Old North State Trust LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

