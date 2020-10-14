Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.