OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00029951 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $479.19 million and approximately $134.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01271798 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.