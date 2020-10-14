Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

