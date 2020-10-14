OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $26.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of OPRX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

