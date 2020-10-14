Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

