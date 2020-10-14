Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

ORCL stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

