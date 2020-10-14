O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.47.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,241,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $469.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.02.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.