Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 1,210 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

TXN opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

