Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

