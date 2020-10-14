Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Invests $10.02 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

