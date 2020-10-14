Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.