Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 11,930 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.