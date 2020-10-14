Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 12,975 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 5.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

