OST (OST) Hits Market Cap of $7.73 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, OST has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.01481768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152315 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

