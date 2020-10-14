Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.97

Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000.

