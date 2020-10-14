Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OM opened at $45.26 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

