Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

OM stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

