Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford BioMedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

OXBDF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

