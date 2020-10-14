Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of -45.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

OXM stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

