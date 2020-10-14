Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

