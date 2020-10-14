Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTVE. BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

