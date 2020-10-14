Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 in the last 90 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

