Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
