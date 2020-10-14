Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Gap Up to $411.20

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $411.20, but opened at $430.00. Pagegroup shares last traded at $419.80, with a volume of 151,921 shares.

PAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.11 ($5.57).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.36.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.