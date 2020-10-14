Passage Bio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GFL)

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Passage Bio has a dividend payout ratio of -13.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Passage Bio to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -33.3%.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of GFL opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.